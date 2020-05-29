Krolik to Retire as Head of Sinclair RSNs

Sinclair Broadcast Group said long-time president of its Regional Sports Networks Jeff Krolik will retire in August.

Krolik, 63, said he would retire effective Aug. 30, around the one-year anniversary of Sinclair’s purchase of 21 RSNs from The Walt Disney Co. Krolik had led the networks when they were part of Fox Sports, shepherding them through their purchase in 2019 by Disney (as part of Disney’s larger purchase of Fox programming assets) and later through Disney’s sale of the RSNs to Sinclair for $9.6 billion.

Krolik was named president of the Sinclair RSN group in 2019, having served as president of the Fox RSN Group since 2013. He joined Fox Sports Bay Area in 1995 as SVP and general manager, becoming EVP of Fox RSN Group in 2007. Prior to that, held various sales and marketing positions at HBO, finally as vice president of HBO International.

Jeff Krolik

“There could be no more perfect time to hand over the reins,” Krolik said in a press release.

Under Krolik’s leadership, the RSN group purchased a majority stake in the YES Network and SportsTime Ohio, and launched regional sports networks in the Carolinas, Indiana, New Orleans, Oklahoma and San Diego. During his tenure, Krolik and his team negotiated over 40 team rights agreements. Including its minority stake in the YES Network and its interest in Marquee Sports Network, Sinclair has interests in 23 RSNs.

“Jeff has the well-deserved reputation as both an outstanding executive and a proven leader,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley in a press release. “He and his team have built an extraordinarily successful enterprise, and all of us congratulate him on his many accomplishments and wish him only the best in his retirement.”

Sinclair said it has hired Los Angeles-based executive search firm Nolan Partners to find Krolik’s replacement.