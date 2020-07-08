Larcher Named Head of HBO Max International

AT&T’s WarnerMedia division hired Johannes Larcher as head of HBO Max International, a new post, effective August.

Larcher, who is now managing director, digital at MBC Group, a Dubai-based media company, will first focus on the launch of HBO Max in Latin America, which is expected to take place in 2021.

He will report to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of Warner Media and president of WarnerMedia International Networks. He will also work closely with Whit Richardson, the new president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and Priya Dogra, recently tapped as WarnerMedia Networks, EMEA and APAC.

“I got to know Johannes as a passionate entrepreneur. His leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise give him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States,” said Zeiler.

Prior to MBC, Larcher was co-founder of SubVRsive, a WPP-funded virtual and augmented reality studio in Austin, Texas. Before that he was CEO of Academy123, which was sold to Discovery.

“Living at the crossroads of digital technology and content, I’m thrilled to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences for consumers in international markets and make HBO Max an indispensable streaming service around the world,” Larcher said.