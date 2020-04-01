Larry David PSA Targets 'Idiots" Not Practicing Social Distancing

Suggests they are not too bright, missing great excuse for couch potatoing

Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star has made a PSA for the State of California urging people to stay at home and watch TV.

The video was tweeted out by the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

David targeted the "idiots"--"you know who you are"--who were not practicing social distancing and potentially hurting their elderly relatives.

David said they were passing up a great, "once in a lifetime" excuse for just sitting inside and watching television, then added it may be because they were not that bright.

"Go home, watch TV. That's my advice to you," he said. He pointed out that if they had seen Curb Your Enthusiasm, they knew that nothing good ever happens going outside the house. "Don't see anyone, except maybe if there is a plumbing emergency, then wipe down the house after he leaves. But that's it."