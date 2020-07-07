Lemon, Adlon Headline Virtual Promax Confab

CNN’s Don Lemon and Pamela Adlon of FX’s Better Things headline this year’s Promax conference, which will have a very different look because of COVID-19 and new demands for diversity.

Because of the pandemic, the conference will take place online. The Promax Virtual Experience is July 7-9.

The day one speaker is Lemon, who in addition to anchoring CNN Tonight, is host of the Silence Is Not an Option podcast. He’s followed by Verna Myers, VP, inclusion strategy at Netflix, who is scheduled to speak about “Overcoming Bias and Disrupting Institutional Racism: From Neutrality to Action.”

Jeanine Liburd, BET’s chief social impact officer, is the opening speaker on day two.

On day three, Adlon opens with a talk about “Being Better, Doing Better.”

Other speakers on the program are from Hulu, Showtime, Nickelodeon, BET , Disney, Discovery, FX, TNT, Fox and Pepsi.