Locast Launches in Tampa

Local broadcast streaming service is now available in 19 markets

Locast has launched in Tampa, its 19th market.

Locast is the TV station streaming service that employs an exemption from copyright law for noncommercial translators to deliver those local signals without asking broadcasters permission or paying a carriage fee. Broadcast networks have sued, saying it does not warrant the exemption.

The service, which is free but requests donations to cover operating expenses, claims more than one million users.