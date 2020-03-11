LPTV Group Cancels NAB Show Event

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition has canceled its annual event at the NAB Show in Las Vegas due to coronavirus concerns.

The conference-within-a-conference, now in its seventh year, had been scheduled for April 17 at the Convention Center Westgate Hotel and usually draws about 250 people, according to coalition head Mike Gravino.

He said the cancellation was "due to the coronavirus pandemic and the dangers involved in travel, and being with 100,000 people from around the world."

As of the NAB Show coronavirus update web page at press time, the show is still on, but says that it continues "to evaluate the national and international situation carefully."

Gravino said the coalition's decision came following a survey of members, the results of which included that "64.7% of the respondents are now not planning on attending the NAB show and 47% said that it was not best for them personally to attend because of the virus. Gravino said 80% of respondents are over 51 years old and 50% are over 60.

"Based on these results and on the advice of the CDC, which is recommending that large group events be avoided, the Coalition is cancelling its' event and is exploring alternative ways to outreach to the industry for its supporting sponsors," Gravino said.