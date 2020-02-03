Marquee TV Launches on Comcast's X1 Platform

Arts-themed SVOD service also available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV

Arts-themed streaming service Marquee TV has launched on Comcast’s X1 platform, the company announced Monday.

New York City Ballet in Paris -- Marquee TV

The $8.99 per month service offers thousands of streaming titles featuring opera, ballet and other arts-themed productions from around the world, including the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Richard II starring David Tennant (Doctor Who); The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake, and the Royal Ballet’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Marquee TV is also available on the web, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

“Watching performances on-demand is a distinct experience from heading to the theater and is opening up cultural content to a new arts-curious generation,” said Simon Walker, co-founder and CEO of Marquee TV. “Marquee TV’s availability on top tier platforms allows us to offer our customers access to premier multi-genre performing arts content that is not available anywhere else.”