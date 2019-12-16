Jonathan McCormack has been named deputy director of the FCC's Rural Broadband Auctions Task Force.

McCormack is an attorney adviser in the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics.

Related: USDA Harvests Input on Spectrum Priorities

The task force implements the reverse auctions of USF funds for the FCC's high-cost program, which are subsidies for areas too costly to justify a private sector business case for building it out without some help from the government. Those are mostly rural areas.

That includes both the CAF II fund--the FCC Monday (Dec. 16) handed out more CAF II money to winning bidders--and the proposed $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auctions.