Media Mogul Sumner Redstone Dies at 97

Sumner Redstone, the controversial media mogul who coined the term “content is king” as he created one of the largest media conglomerates in the world, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at age 97 at his home in Los Angeles.

A graduate of Boston Latin School, Harvard University and Harvard Law School and a code breaker during World War II, Redstone was a quintessential media mogul. He took his father’s small chain of movie theaters (National Amusements Inc.) and built it into one of the biggest entertainment conglomerates in the world, eventually encompassing culture-shaping cable networks (MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central), a movie studio (Paramount), publisher Simon and Schuster, the former Blockbuster video store chain and CBS. According to The New York Times, at its peak Viacom was worth about $80 billion.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, who spent decades at the company before being named CEO last year, called Redstone “a force of nature and fierce competitor, who leaves behind a profound legacy in both business and philanthropy. ViacomCBS will remember Sumner for his unparalleled passion to win, his endless intellectual curiosity and his complete dedication to the company. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Redstone family today.”

Redstone was 64 years old when he decided to enter the big media fray, purchasing Viacom, then a cable operator, from an investment group led by the company’s management. In 1994, he launched a surprising effort for iconic movie studio Paramount, outbidding former studio chief Barry Diller in the process.

He continued to grow Viacom through acquisition, purchasing CBS in 2000 for $39.8 billion and BET in 2001 for $3 billion. He also famously clashed with his top executives, including his daughter Shari, with whom he had reconciled in recent years. Shari, along with six other trustees, will gain control of his interests in the company, according to reports.

The elder Redstone has been relatively quiet since Viacom recombined with CBS to form ViacomCBS in 2019 (reversing a split that was initiated in 2005). He had officially been chairman emeritus of both companies since 2016.

Wells Fargo Securities media analyst Steven Cahall opined that investment bankers will likely view the change in control as an opening for deals. He noted Sumner Redstone had been against the sale of the Paramount studio in the past, but now any offer would be put before the trust, which would have a fiduciary duty to consider it. Cahall also wondered if Shari Redstone would rather carry on her father’s ownership legacy or sell.