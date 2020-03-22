'Meet the Press' Salutes Coronavirus Front Line Fighters

Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd closed out Sunday's special coronavirus edition of the show with a rolling tribute to those on the front lines of fighting the virus.

"As we leave we want to say thank you to the people who can't work from home. These are the men and women who are helping to keep life as normal as possible for the rest of us:

The show's normal credit roll was replaced by the names of those fighting the virus on numerous fronts: National guard, caregivers, cashiers, cooks, chefs, infrastructure workers, delivery workers, doctors, drivers, educators, electricians, farmers, first respsonders, food manufacturers, gig-economy workers, grocery store staff, healthcare workers, IT workers, janitorial staff, law enforcement, mass transit workers, nurses, petroleum workers, pharmacists, postal workers, retail workers, scientists, security, truckers, waste management professionals, and others.

One category that was not in the scroll was journalists, who keep the rest of the public informed and the government accountable for the response. Among those identified by the Department of Homeland Security as essential workers in the coronavirus fight are "front line news reporters and studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting."