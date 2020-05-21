Michelle Malkin Joins Newsmax TV

Conservative commentator and syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin has joined Newsmax TV.

Malkin will contribute to prime time programming on the cable net and host a weekend news and analysis show.

“Michelle is a true conservative, a respected media personality and a powerful voice for of millions Americans that the big media ignore,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

Newsmax boasts a 70-million cable home reach and carriage deals with major players.

Malkin's resume includes the Los Angeles Daily News, Seattle Times, and contributor on Fox News Channel, as well as author of a number of books including: “Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?’’