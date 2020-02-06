Movie Production Unit Set Up for HBO Max

Streamer eyes 8 to 10 mid-budget films per year
Author:
Publish date:

AT&T has set up Warner Max, a unit that will create feature films for the company’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

Warner Max aims to make eight to 10 mid-budget movies per year, giving HBO Max a steady stream of original films.

The new joint venture will be overseen by Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer, and Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. They will share greenlight responsibility for Warner Max.

We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact,” said Reilly, who is also president of AT&T’s, TNT, TBS, & truTV. ”Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original WarnerMax films.”

Related

HBO Max
Blog

Are AT&T’s HBO Max Ambitions Too Maxed Out?

Conglomerate is said to be targeting 50 million subscribers for new streaming service within five years. But compelling competition from the Disney+ bundle, not to mention a questionable track record in regard to launching video businesses, would seem to limit the promise