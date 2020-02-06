Movie Production Unit Set Up for HBO Max

AT&T has set up Warner Max, a unit that will create feature films for the company’s upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

Warner Max aims to make eight to 10 mid-budget movies per year, giving HBO Max a steady stream of original films.

The new joint venture will be overseen by Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer, and Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. They will share greenlight responsibility for Warner Max.

“We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact,” said Reilly, who is also president of AT&T’s, TNT, TBS, & truTV. ”Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original WarnerMax films.”