MSG Adds ‘Spotlight’ to Rangers Telecast

MSG Networks is adding a new player spotlight feature to its next New York Rangers hockey telecast.

The MSG Networks Spotlight will have its debut Friday when the Rangers play the Buffalo Sabres.

A camera will be dedicated to a designated player during the game, following him on the ice and on the bench between shifts.

All Star Artemi Panarin will be the first Ranger in the spotlight.

The telecast will also boast custom graphics and increased use of two-box formats to follow both Panarin and the puck.

Between periods, there will be interviews with teammates and reporters about Panarin.

Viewers using the MSG Go streaming app will be able to select an exclusive "Panarin cam" that will follow No. 10 during the entire game.

The network might air additional spotlight nights featuring other players later in the season on both its Rangers and New York Knicks telecasts.