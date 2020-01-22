MTV/VH1/CMT/Logo GM Doyle Departs

Amy Doyle is leaving her position as general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. She’s been with parent Viacom since 1999. She will move on in the spring.

Published reports said the decision to move on was Doyle’s. She is known as a key ally to Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. McCarthy informed staff in a memo January 21. He saluted Doyle for building teams, championing talent and being an advocate for female voices.

Doyle has been a vital player in the Viacom networks’ events, including the VMAs. McCarthy credited Doyle for bringing the likes of Beyonce, Adele and Queen Latifah to the stages of the networks.

Doyle was named general manager of the four networks three years ago.

Said McCarthy in his memo, “She is a huge champion of our brands, our social impact work and each of you – she has helped shape the heart and soul of the company and for that we thank her dearly.”