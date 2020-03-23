NAB Show In Vegas Officially Canceled

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith has alerted members and exhibitors that the canceled 2020 NAB Show will not be rescheduled, but will instead be reimagined as a “digital” platform dubbed NAB Show Express, which will launch in April, when the physical show would have been held in Las Vegas.

Smith told C-SPAN canceling the NAB Show due to coronavirus concerns was a “great injury” to the association, but a decision it had to make. He also called it an “agonizing” decision, the economic impact of which — 100,000 attendees, one million feet of exhibit space — he was still calculating. Smith said that if the pandemic wanes he still hopes to have NAB Show 2021 next April.

He also said that this April the association would launch a “digital experience” called NAB Show Express for exhibitors and attendees, and that the October NAB Show New York would be enhanced.

CLEARING THE AIR

In the March 9 cover story, Upward Mobility, Comcast’s number of wireless subscribers was misstated. Comcast finished 2019 with 2.05 million wireless customers, not 2.5 million.