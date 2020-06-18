National Geographic to Simulcast ABC News ‘Juneteenth’ Special

June 19 'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming' to commemorate the celebration of the end of slavery in America

National Geographic on Friday will simulcast an ABC News’ special commemorating the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America, said network officials.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming will examine the legacy of the holiday through the current lens of political and social unrest that has captured global attention, according to ABC News.

The special will be led by such personalities as ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, correspondents Deborah Roberts, TJ Holmes, Steve Osunsami and Janai Norman, and The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg.