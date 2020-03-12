NBA Postpones Season

In a shocking and unprecedented move, the National Basketball Association has suspended play indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Wednesday night.

The league made the announcement after postponing the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game once it was learned that Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

The league also postponed its 10:30 pm (ET) New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game, which was supposed to air on ESPN. The suspension of live NBA games will create a major scheduling hole for league TV rights holders ESPN and TNT.

The stunning announcement comes hours after the NCAA announced that its "March Madness" college basketball tournament will be played without fans in the stands.

