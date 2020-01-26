NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash

Former National Basketball Association superstar Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, according to published reports.

Bryant, 41, was one of five people killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas. Calif, according to ESPN.com. Also reportedly on board of the aircraft was Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN.com.

The five-time NBA champion retired in 2016 as the third most prolific scorer in NBA history. Bryant was surpassed on the list by LeBron James just last night.

During his 20-year NBA career, Bryant earned a Most Valuable Player award in 2008 and played on 18 NBA All-Star teams. He also earned basketball Gold medals as a player on two USA Olympics teams.

In 2018, Bryant launched a sports documentary series, Detail, a sports analysis series on ESPN.com and ESPN+. He also won an Academy Award for best animated short for Dear Basketball.