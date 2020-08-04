NBA Tees Up Stream with Gambling Info

Fans looking for a little gambling action with their NBA action will be getting a new feed from NBA Digital.

Starting Monday, subscribers to NBA League Pass and NBA TV will be able to find NBABet Stream, which will feature analysis from Bleacher Report, the Action Network, Yahoo Sports and others and the latest odds during select seeding games.

As the presenting sponsor of NBA Bet Stream, BetMGM will be featured within graphics featuring betting lines and statistics.

Monday’s game between the Nuggets and Thunder will be among the first on NBABet Stream.

Fans who do not have NBA TV can purchase NBA TV’s direct to consumer product for $6.99 a month and get access to NBABet Stream game, all NBA TV games and alternate streams, including Second Spectrum.