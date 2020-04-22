NBC News Joins Climate Coverage Initiative

Marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, NBC News says it is joining the Covering Climate Now global initiative. MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo are also signing up.

All told, says NBCU, that means "more than 400 TV, radio, digital and print news outlets with a combined audience approaching 2 billion people." toward an initiative whose goal is "more and better coverage of the defining story of our time."

"Now more than ever it is important to cover one of the most pressing issues in our lifetimes,” said Today weatherman Al Roker, who made the announcement on the program Wednesday (April 22). Roker heads up NBC News' Climate Unit.

NBC joins Covering Climate Now partners including CBS, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Huffpost.

It costs nothing to join the climate coverage initiative and there is no prescribed "editorial line" to follow, the group says, save for "respect for climate science."