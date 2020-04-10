NBCU Launching Cable 'Family Movie Night'

NBCU is launching "Stay-in-Theater" Friday night (April 10) Family Movie Night across its cable nets over the next three weeks.

It will have a dramatically reduced commercial load, all part of NBCU's Less Is More initiative driven. Presenting sponsor for the movie nights is Target.

NBCU will simulcast Harry Potter films on USA, SYFY and E! on Friday nights--it will air Kung Fu Panda 2, Zootopia and Max on Saturday nights on Telemundo--starting at 7 p.m.

Commercial time on national cable will be reduced from 35 minutes to a minute and 15 seconds. Local ad time will be kept at the standard six minutes.

While NBCU has had limited commercial interruptions on one network, this is the first time it has done so across multiple cable nets, according to the company.

The first Family Night movie will be Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.