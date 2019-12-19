NBCU Plans Preview of Peacock at Live Event

NBCUniversal is planning a live event for fans of its films and TV shows that will include a sneak peak of its upcoming streaming service Peacock.

The event, Peacock Live! Will take place March 28-29 at the Universal Studios backlot in California. Plans include interactive exhibits, celebrity panel discussions, demonstrations of how theme park rides are designed.

Two-day Early Bird tickets for adults cost $159. Premium access tickets cost $299.

NBCU said attractions at the event will include:

Today – Stop by and say “hello” to the one-and-only Al Roker; put yourself behind the Today news desk and create a #MyTodayPlaza shout-out that may be featured on an upcoming show.

American Ninja Warrior – Choose your adventure on obstacles inspired by NBC’s hit competition show. Kids and adults can compete on a family-friendly race through a seven-obstacle inflatable Ninja Warrior course, or test their ninja skills on full-sized obstacles seen on the show.

The Voice – Take a seat – and a spin – in the iconic red coach chair from NBC’s Emmy Award-winning musical competition series for a fun GIF or photo.

Ellen’s Game of Games – Play the fan-favorite “Hot Hands” game from Ellen DeGeneres’ hit primetime show.

2020 Tokyo Olympics – In celebration of skateboarding and sport climbing making their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo, watch skateboarders give a preview of Olympic-sized tricks, and sport climbers race to the top of the wall – fans can even harness up and give it a go themselves.

Early bird tickets are already on sale at www.PeacockLive.com.