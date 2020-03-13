NCAA Cancels March Madness

The Division I men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments have been cancelled. NCAA president Mark Emmert made the announcement March 12.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said.

The men’s tournament was expected to begin March 17 and conclude in Atlanta on April 6. The women’s championship was to start March 20 and finish in New Orleans on April 5.

Earlier in the week, the NCAA said it would hold the games, but bar spectators.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports produce the games, which air on CBS and the Turner cable networks.

The NBA put its season on hold after a player tested positive for coronavirus.