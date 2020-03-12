NCTA: Cable Stepping Up to Confront Coronavirus

The cable industry is protecting its workforce, strengthening its networks and stepping up efforts to protect customer wellbeing.

That was the message from NCTA-The Internet & Television Association in a post on its web site Thursday (March 12).

The association said its members are focused on how networks will handle increased teleworking and school-from-home broadband traffic.

NCTA says its members are reporting modest, but manageable, changes in internet usage in the most-affected local areas and is confident networks can adapt to any future changes due to the coronavirus.

"Given the potential needs of teachers and students for at-home instruction, our companies are actively exploring additional ways to expand existing initiatives and develop strategies that will help more families, especially those with school age children who may be forced to be out of school, get connected," NCTA said, pointing to the announcement by Comcast that it was boosting Internet Essentials speeds and making it free for 60 days to low-income residents currently without broadband service.