NCTA: Peak Broadband Traffic Growth Plateaus

In the fourth week of its COVID-19 Internet Dashboard, NCTA-the Internet & Television Association said that peak broadband growth, both downstream and up, has plateaued.

While it concedes some variation in "certain states and regions," it said the major takeaway is that broadband networks are more than capable of handling the pandemic-spurred traffic load, which it said is thanks to all that billions of dollars of infrastructure and technology investment.

Downstream traffic growth has declined by 2.2% since the week of March 28-April 4, while upstream traffic since April 4 has been up less than 1% week-to-week.

Since March 1, national upstream peak traffic is up 35%, while downstream peak traffic is up 17.8%.