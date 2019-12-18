NCTC Adds Agreements With Zayo and Cogent

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators, said it has signed agreements with IP transit services vendors Zayo and Cogent Communications.

Rich Fickle of NCTC.

NCTC president Rich Fickle said in a release of the Cogent pact: “Cogent is a recognized leader in the IP Transit marketplace and by working with them, our members can benefit from their extensive IP data network and cost-saving transit offering. NCTC will work to create efficiencies and growth opportunities for Cogent through a common master agreement and a streamlined approach to managing new circuits. Cogent is very focused on excellent execution and being efficient, which aligns well with our members and the NCTC approach.”

Fickle in a release said of the Zayo agreement: “Our new agreement with Zayo gives our member operators access to a globally recognized leader in communications infrastructure. This agreement creates attractive economic benefits for our members at a time when broadband traffic continues to grow at a rapid pace with greater emphasis on low latency, QoS, and reliability. We’re building a strong foundation for the business today, and a relationship that allows us to explore ways to work together on applications of new technologies including 5G backhaul, gaming and other emerging opportunities pursued by our members.”