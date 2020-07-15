NCTC to Make 2020 Independent Show Virtual

The National Cable Television Cooperative and ACA Connects said Wednesday its 2020 Independent Show will be a virtual online event.

NCTC said the “reimagined” virtual Independent Show will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 and will feature national, industry and political speakers. The theme of the six-hour, three-day event is "Trailblazing in a Digital World," and will bring together nearly 1,000 industry professionals from across the country, the NCTC said.

"The goal is to help independent providers better understand the changing landscape of broadband Internet, advanced video and other technical and policy issues in a post-COVID 19 world, including in the marketplace, on Capitol Hill and at the Federal Communications Commission," NCTC said in a press release.

The 2020 Independent Show event was originally scheduled for July 26-29 in San Antonio, Texas, but was changed due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: 2020 Diversity Week Events Go Virtual

“We’re very excited to bring our members together once again for our 15th annual Independent Show, and while this show will be different from all of the others it will be the same in delivering the best information that will help our members meet their communities’ broadband and video needs in our new normal,” NCTC CEO Rich Fickle said in a press release.

CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein will lead a keynote session on politics today in America and the upcoming 2020 election. A full schedule of speakers and sessions will be announced soon, including political, regulatory and industry leaders, member presentations and breakouts, and a review of the key business and policy issues facing NCTC and ACAC Members.

Related: Cable TV Pioneers Names 2020 Class

“Our members have delivered the broadband promise during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the political and regulatory stakes are higher than ever, and that’s why we’re glad to meet at #TIS20 to cover these important issues,” said ACA Connects CEO Matt Polka in a press release.

Registration opens July 20. More details are available at The Independent Show website.