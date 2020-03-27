NEA, NEH Get Covid-19 Aid Bill Funds

In a move that was likely music (and dance and theater) to the ears of arts network Ovation, the COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to pass the House Friday (March 27), includes $150 million for arts and humanities programs.

The bill gives $75 million to the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, among the allocations Republicans were slamming on the House floor Friday (March 27) as unrelated to the crisis, along with $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and $75 million for noncommercial media (the Republicans kept saying it was for NPR, but it was actually for CPB to hand out to noncommercial TV and radio stations.

The Democrat's argument for the funding is that the arts programs are important and worth preserving, and that they, too, will be hurting in a coronavirus-attacked economy.

Ovation execs have long championed continued funding for those arts and humanities programs, which the President has been trying to phase out entirely with his latest (2020) budget.

Ovation points out that the arts funding goes mostly to smaller organizations serving underserved communities. That includes the rural communities the Trump Administration professes to want to serve through things like precision agriculture programs and closing the digital divide.