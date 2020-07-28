Netflix Blows Away Competition for 2020 Emmy Nominations

Netflix obliterated its broadcast, cable and streaming competitors with a whopping 160 Emmy Award nominations, the Television Academy announced Tuesday morning.

HBO, which topped Emmy nominations last year, was a distant second with 107 nominations. NBC was third with 47 nominations, followed by ABC’s 36 and Fx’s 33 nods.

HBO’s The Watchman (pictured) drew the most nominations for any show with 26, including one in the best limited series category along with HBO's Little Fires Everywhere, FX's Ms. America, and Netflix's Unbelievable and Unorthodox.

Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finished second with 20 nods as it looks to reclaim its 2018 win in the category. Maisel will go up against HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure; Netflix’s Dead To Me and The Kominsky Method; NBC’s The Good Place, Pop TV’s Shitt’s Creek and FX’s What We Do In the Shadows.

Netflix’s Ozark and Stranger Things drew 18 nominations, and will go head-to-head in the best drama series against category veterans Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) and Succession (HBO), as well as newcomer The Mandalorian (Disney Plus).

Actress Zendaya earned a surprise nomination in the best actress in a drama series category for role in HBO’s freshman series Euphoria. Also posting surprisingly strong showings were upstart streaming services Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, which generated several high-profile nominations.

Apple TV garnered 18 nominations, including nods in lead actor/actress categories for Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (The Morning Show), while Disney Plus drew 19 nominations, including a best drama series nod for The Mandelorian.

The 72nd Emmy awards will be telecast live on ABC Sept. 20.

Below is a partial list of Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

Outstanding drama series

"Better Call Saul" -- AMC

"The Crown" -- Netflix

"The Handmaid's Tale" -- Hulu

"Killing Eve" -- BBC America

"The Mandalorian" -- Disney Plus

"Ozark" -- Netflix

"Stranger Things" -- Netflix

"Succession" -- HBO

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Outstanding comedy series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" -- HBO

"Dead to Me" -- Netflix

"The Good Place" -- NBC

"Insecure" -- HBO

"The Kominsky Method" -- Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- Prime Video

"Schitt's Creek" -- POp TV

"What We Do in the Shadows" -- FX

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Outstanding limited Series

"Little Fires Everywhere" -- Hulu

"Mrs. America" -- FX

"Unbelievable" -- Netflix

"Unorthodox" -- Netflix

"Watchmen" -- HBO

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons ("Watchmen")

Hugh Jackman ("Bad Education")

Paul Mescal ("Normal People")

Jeremy Pope ("Hollywood")

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Regina King ("Watchmen")

Octavia Spencer ("Self Made")

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Outstanding reality/competition series

"The Masked Singer" -Fox

"Nailed It" -- Netflix

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- VH1

"Top Chef" -- Bravo

"The Voice" -- NBC

Outstanding variety talk series

"Daily Show with Trevor Noah" -- Comedy Central

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" -- TBS

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- ABC

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" -- HBO

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert" -- CBS