Netflix, HBO Lead GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Netflix drew the most nominations for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, the organization announced Wednesday.

Netflix drew 15 nominations for GLAAD Media Awards, which recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives. HBO finished second with eight nominations -- including a best drama series nod for freshman series Euphoria (pictured), followed by broadcast networks ABC, NBC and CBS with four each, according to GLAAD.

Cable networks drew of 31 nominees, with streaming services receiving 22 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 19 nominations.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in New York at the Hilton Midtown on March 19 and in Los Angeles on April 16.

A partial list of GLAAD Media Awards nominees in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

"Love" Drunk History (Comedy Central)

"Murdered at a Bad Address" Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion” Easy (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being” Watchmen (HBO)

"Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years & Years (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" Arthur (PBS)

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

"A Tale of Two Nellas" Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys” The View (ABC)

“Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian” The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions

“Jacob Tobia - Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity with ‘Sissy’” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central

“Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women” A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“ABC News Pride Day” (WABC-TV/ABC News)

“All Her Sons” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya” Nightline (ABC)

“Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

“Rainbow Railroad” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black and Trans in Texas” Vice News Tonight (HBO)

“Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights” Up with David Gura (MSNBC)

“One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth” ESPN (ESPN)