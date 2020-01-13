Netflix, HBO Rule Critics Choice Awards

Amazon’s ‘Fleabag’ tops all shows with three awards

Netflix and HBO were the big winners during Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, securing the most wins in the television category.

HBO led all services with six awards, including best drama series for Succession, according to the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Netflix took home five awards in the television category and nine overall awards, including theatrical films.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in 'Fleabag'

Amazon’s Fleabag won three awards, including best comedy series, to top all shows. The win was the third best comedy series accolade for Fleabag this awards season, matching its Emmy and Golden Globes awards.

Actor Taye Diggs hosted Sunday's live Critics Choice Awards telecast, which aired on The CW network. A partial list of The Critics Choice Awards winners in the television category are as follows:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart, Watchmen

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST LIMITED SERIES

When They See Us

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman

BEST TALK SHOW

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Night with Seth Meyers

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons