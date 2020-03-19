New Play for NFL, NBA: Free Access

With live sports sidelined by concerns about the coronavirus, the NFL and the NBA are giving fans free access to their Game Pass products.

Fans forced indoors to avoid spread of the disease will be able to watch reruns of games and other content while the crisis lasts.

“The evolving situation around the coronavirus has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are taking appropriate precautions to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy. We encourage you to visit NBA.com for additional information on how to protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time,” the NBA said in a letter to fans Wednesday.

The NBA cancelled its season after a player tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

“Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult,” the NBA said. “With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.”

The NFL said its game pass “offers an extensive library of football programming for fans. This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.”

The NFL also said its digital platforms will offer fans full game encores each day on NFL.com, the NFL app and the league’s official YouTube Channel.

The encore games will start with Super Bowl LIV, in which MVP Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chief’s comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in February.

The NFL said Game Pass will be free of charge until May 31 in the U.S.

Here are details of what NFL Game Pass is offering:

Game Replays

Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International – 2019 season only)

Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International - 2019 Season only)

Condensed 45-minute game replays

Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film

Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

NFL Shows & Game Archives

2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)

Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life

Live NFL Network (International Only*)