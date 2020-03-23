New York AG Launches Coronavirus Hate Speech Hotline

New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a hotline for New Yorkers to report hate crimes or bias-based incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic (phone 1-800-771-7755 or email Civil.Rights@ag.ny.gov).

That comes as James said there are increasing reports of harassment and even assaults on Asian Americans.

"As we face an unprecedented and uncertain time for New York, the United States, and the world, we must reiterate the fact that this pandemic does not give anyone an excuse to be racist, xenophobic, or biased,” said Attorney General James.

Her office pointed to the "rise in anti-Asian rhetoric through the use of terms such as Chinese virus, creating a stigma around Asian communities."

The AG made no reference to President Trump, but the President has repeatedly referred to it as the Chinese virus, both in tweets.

And in his Sunday (March 22) coronavirus press conference with government health officials.