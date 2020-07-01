New York AG Secures $19 Million in Weinstein Suit

Harvey Weinstein

New York attorney general Letitia James said that she has helped get money for women "who experienced sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein" as part of a class action suit against the former studio mogul and now convicted rapist.

The payment must still be approved by the the courts--district and bankruptcy--and would resolve the state's 2018 suit against The Weinstein Company LLC, Harvey Weinstein, and (brother) Robert Weinstein over both a hostile work environment and women who brought a class action suit saying they had been either sexually harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

The payment is also part of a larger global agreement in the bankruptcy plan for the company and its parent, Weinstein Company Holdings LLC.

"The agreement ensures that women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein, are entitled to obtain restitution, by creating a $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund," said the attorney general's office. "This agreement is a win for every woman who has experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, intimidation, or retaliation by her employer," said James.