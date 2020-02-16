New York Won't Appeal T-Mobile-Sprint Decision, Says AG James

New York State, which took the lead in the state attorneys general suit trying to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, has decided not to appeal the court decision upholding the deal, saying it will instead work to make sure it is the best merger it can be.

A U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York concluded the deal was in the public interest.

Related: T-Mobile-Sprint Decision Draws Crowd

That is according to New York attorney general Letitia James.

"After a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case. Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York," she said in a statement. "We are gratified that this process has yielded commitments from T-Mobile to create jobs in Rochester and engage in robust national diversity initiatives that will connect our communities with good jobs and technology. We are committed to continuing to fight for affordability and access for all of New York’s mobile customers.”

T-Mobile and Sprint have said the deal would be a net gain for jobs, boost the competition to AT&T and Verizon and speed the rollout of next-gen wireless.