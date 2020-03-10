Next TV Tech Leadership Summit Nominations Are Open

Nominations are now open for the Next TV Tech Leadership Awards. The winners will be profiled in the July edition of B+C and will be honored at the Tech Leadership Summit on June 11 and will participate in panels at the summit.

The awards, which look to honor those who are paving the way and deploying new streaming services and new technologies, are open to anybody who works for streaming services, broadcasters, studios, news organizations, digital companies, etc.

There is no cost to nominate someone. Nominations close Friday, March 27.

The link to nominate someone can be found here.