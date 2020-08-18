Nickelodeon Adds Zack Olin as Senior VP, Live Action

Nickelodeon has tapped Zack Olin to the newly created post of senior VP, live action, based in Hollywood.

Zack Olin

Olin, who had served the network as a live-action development consultant, will oversee scripted series, movies and specials in partnership with Shauna Phelan, Nick’s senior VP of live-action scripted content. He will report to ViacomCBS Kids and Family Entertainment president Brian Robbins.

Prior to consulting for Nick, Olin had been VP, creative development at ABC Studios, where he shepherded such series as Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff currently airing on Freeform, as well as ABC shows Speechless, The Kids Are Alright and The Real O’Neals.

Before joining ABC Studios in 2011, he was executive director of current programming at ABC Entertainment, overseeing shows including Cougar Town and Happy Endings.

Prior to ABC, he managed such series as The Simpsons, That ’70s Show and The Bernie Mac Show while on the development and current programming teams at Fox. Olin started his TV career as an assistant on the CBS Productions development team.