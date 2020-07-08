Nickelodeon Makes ‘Pigeon’ Deal with Corden’s Fulwell 73

Nickelodeon said it reached a multi-platform deal with James Corden, Ben Winston and their production company Fulwell 73 to produce an animated movie and TV series based on the children’s book Real Pigeons Fight Crime.

“Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience,” said Ramsey Naito, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development. “By fusing the humor and expertise of the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do--fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe!”

The movie and the series are being developed to appear on all Nickelodeon platforms. The deal underscores elements of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the worlds of popular franchises. Nickelodeon’s new content slate is informed by the network’s ongoing research and insights into today’s generation of kids, who are the most diverse generation ever and expect to see themselves authentically represented in media and in the world around them; who want to make a positive difference in the world as they grow up; who consider social media stars as their top role models, alongside their parents; and who increasingly meet their much-desired need for family time by co-viewing entertainment content together.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Andrew McDonald’s book, illustrated by Ben Wood, was published in Australia and is now available in 10 territories including North America.

“We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on these wonderful, charming and funny books, and can’t wait to help bring them to life for kids everywhere,” said Winston.

The Real Pigeons Fight Crime TV series is executive produced by Corden and Winston with Andrew McDonald and Ben Wood serving as consultants throughout development and production.