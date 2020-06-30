Nickelodeon Reboots ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Franchise For Theatrical Movie

Nickelodeon will team with Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver to develop a new animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture, the network said Tuesday.

“Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” said ViacomCBS president of Kids & Family Brian Robbins in a statement. “I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture will be directed by Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected, Disenchantment) and written by Brendan O’Brian (Neighbors, Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates).

Nickelodeon in 2012 created a new version of the franchise with the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and then re-imagined the Heroes with the 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.