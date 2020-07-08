Nielsen’s Gracenote Hires Faulknor to Head Sports Unit

Nielsen’s Gracenote unit has hired David Faulknor as senior VP, product management, for its sports business.

Faulknor, who had been at NBCUniversal, is expected to bring insights analytics and data to help sports federations, leagues, teams, media and brands make better business decisions and drive fan engagement.

On Faulknor’s agenda will be providing clients with a clear view into sports fan interests, media consumption and purchasing habits around the world as well as placing a value on the social-media elements of multi-channel campaigns. He will also lead efforts to unify the large global Nielsen Sports and Gracenote Sports product teams and build a single, world-class data and insights organization.

“Sports holds the power to inspire, entertain and engage people around the world like no other form of content,” Faulknor said. “With access to best-in-class datasets, technologies and talent, I look forward to driving product innovation at Nielsen Gracenote that will enable our customers to fully leverage the massive power of sports.”