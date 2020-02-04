NPF Funds Opioid 'Deep Dive' for Journalists

Select journalists will get an all-expenses-paid chance to take a look into the opioid crisis

The National Press Foundation is giving select journalists an all-expenses-paid chance to take a deep dive into the opioid crisis.

That program will include training on the science of addiction, the latest treatment research, trends in substance abuse and more. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about two-thirds of the 70,200 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid.

The participants will also be dispatched to cover the American Society of Addiction Medicine Annual Conference April 2-5 in Denver.

NPF said journalists have until Feb. 18 to apply for the March 31-April 5 fellowship, which covers "airfare, ground transportation, hotel costs, conference registration fees and most meals."

The fellowship is open to all U.S.-based journalists, including independents.

To apply, click here.