Nunes Can't Sue Twitter for Defamation, Says Judge

A Henrico, Va., County, Va., judge has ruled that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) cannot sue Twitter over comments delivered via its platform because it is protected by Sec. 230.

That is according to a report in the Fresno Bee.

Nunes had sued Twitter and some parody accounts that had hurled insults at him for defamation. The judge ruled that Twitter was immune from the suit because of Sec. 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides social media and other web sites immunity from civil liability--like Nunes' defamation suit--over their handling of third party content on their sites.

Currently both Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Republican in the White House are contemplating whether tech giants should still get that liability exemption.