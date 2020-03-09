NYC TV week spring launches

NYC TV Week Spring, produced by Multichannel News parent Future plc, will take place March 24-26 with events at Convene at 730 3rd Ave. and with the 22nd annual Wonder Women gala luncheon, which will be held on March 26 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The week kicks off on Tuesday, March 24, with Advanced Advertising at Convene. Keynote speakers include Verizon chief media officer John Nitti and Erin Matts, CEO of Hearts & Science.

On Wednesday (March 25), the day kicks off with CultureX Conversations at Convene. The event, an extension of MCN’s long-established Multicultural TV event franchise, includes a keynote by TV One and Cleo TV general manager Michelle Rice, panels on distribution and marketing topics and the presentation of the CultureX Executive Leadership Award to Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro.

Next on Wednesday is the Next TV Summit, also at Convene, focused on OTT video topics. TiVo CEO Dave Shull and Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi are among the scheduled keynote speakers.

Wonder Women, honoring two dozen high-achieving female executives in media roles, will return to the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Wednesday, March 26.

For the latest news on NYC TV Week Spring, please visit nyctvweek.com.