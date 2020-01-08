Oliver Peck Exits 'Ink Master' After 13 Seasons

Departure comes following the publication of photos of Peck in blackface

Ink Master judge Oliver Peck is leaving the Paramount Network show, it was confirmed Tuesday.

Peck's exit comes a week after pictures surfaced of Peck in blackface, which prompted backlash from Ink Master fans and former contestants.

"We, like many others, were appalled when we saw the photos of Oliver," the show said in a statement on Twitter.

Related: Reality Shows That Leave an Indelible Mark

The images show Peck wearing blackface three different times.

"I want to profusely apologize for my completely inappropriate, insensitive, and immature behavior," Peck, who has been on the show for 13 seasons, wrote on Instagram. "I look at these photos and it's hard for me to believe that I could have been so clueless, insensitive and dumb."

Season 13 of Ink Master premieres on Paramount Network Jan. 7. Peck had appeared as a judge on the show alongside fellow judge Chris Nunez and host Dave Navarro.