O'Rielly Nomination Vote Scheduled

Senate Commerce will weigh in on second term

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a vote on the nomination of Michael O'Rielly to a second term on the commission.

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Reilly

O'Rielly's is one of a number of nominations scheduled for a vote and an executive session July 22.

The committee held a nomination hearing for O'Rielly June 16.

O'Rielly's term expired at the end of June 2019, but commissioners can continue to serve until the close of the next Congress. The new term would date from July 1, 2019.

O'Rielly is a conservative former Hill staffer who generally favors deregulation, including of ISPs and lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.