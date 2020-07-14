OTI to Candidates: Restore Net Neutrality Rules

New America's Open Technology Institute has given the Republican and Democratic National Committees a list of recommendations for their presidential party platforms, including a return to net neutrality rules and more municipal broadband.

OTI wants the repeal of laws in 20 states that limit or prohibit municipal broadband "so every community can invest in its own infrastructure."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has already said he plans to restore the rules, invest in municipal broadband and fight state laws blocking it, so they were preaching to the choir on that side of the aisle.

Others, like protecting consumer privacy and "preserving freedom of expression online while holding platforms accountable" are bipartisan goals but the devil is in the definition.

"The past few months have laid bare many inequities in our society, and the importance of implementing technology policies that mitigate rather than exacerbate those inequities," said OTI director Sarah Morris.

The main recommendations were:

1. "Protect Digital Equity During COVID-19

2. "Restore Net Neutrality

3. "Ensure Universal Access to the Internet

4. "Make Internet Service Affordable

5. "Legalize Municipal Broadband

6. "Strengthen Antitrust Enforcement in Digital Markets

7. "Protect Consumer Privacy and Civil Rights Online

8. "Preserve Strong Encryption

9. "Reform Government Surveillance Laws

10. "End the Unchecked Use of Police Surveillance Technologies

11. "Preserve Freedom of Expression Online While Holding Platforms Accountable."

OTI donor/partners include a long list for foundations and contributors from Google and Microsoft to Walmart and the U.S. State Department.*

* The State Department funding ($2,650,000) was given in 2016 during the Obama Administration but continues through March 2021 according to the OTI Web site.