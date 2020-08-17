Ovation Launching Mystery Brand on Linear, AVOD

Independent arts network Ovation TV said it is launching Mystery Alley, a new brand that will be both a programming block on its linear service and an expanded advertising-supported video-on-demand service with the Ovation Now app.

With cord-cutting reducing the number of traditional pay TV subscribers and the pandemic boosting streaming, programmers large and small are jumping into the AVOD business.

“We’re thrilled to be launching Mystery Alley for our viewers who clearly crave mysteries. Ovation TV will continue to feature and celebrate the Arts with engaging content that transcends various mediums and genres,” said Scott Woodward, executive VP of programming and production, Ovation TV. “Mystery Alley allows us to deliver on our commitment to programming that is artfully made and always satisfying, while unleashing a whole new catalogue of private detectives and whodunnits for our Ovation TV subscribers on-air, as well as with the general public on our digital platforms.”

New titles will be added monthly to Mystery Alley on Ovation Now, which aims to triple the amount of content it offers by yearend.

Series and films available on Mystery Alley include Midsomer Murders, The Scapegoat and Mary Higgins Clark: Pretend You Don’t See Her. The network will also air Mystery Alley titles on Saturday nights such as Secret State, The Fall, and The Hour.

Ovation Now is available on digital platforms iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire. Mystery Alley on Ovation Now is free to download and can be streamed on phones, tablets, set-top boxes, and connected TVs.