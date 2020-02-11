Ovation Signs Up For Comscore VOD Data

Cable network Ovation TV said it signed up for Comscore’s OnDemand Essentials, Comscore’s currency measurement service for video on demand.

Ovation will receive census-level VOD measurement that it can use to monetize its audiences and understand the consumption habits of its VOD viewership.

“Having Comscore's robust OnDemand Essentials measurement will provide an avenue to granular insights into how our viewers are connecting with our content and will help sponsors and advertisers understand the unique value of our loyal audience," said Liz Janneman, executive VP of network strategy at Ovation.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"As the market leader in on-demand measurement, we welcome Ovation to our roster of clients and are confident that our client services and ODE solutions will provide valuable insights for its business," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer at Comscore.