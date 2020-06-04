OWN, Discovery Nets to Air Two-Night Oprah Winfrey Special, `Where Do We Go From Here’

OWN later this this week will simulcast a two-night Oprah Winfrey Special In response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the tragic murder of George Floyd.

The special ”OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? will air June 9-10 across 18 Discovery US networks, and will features Winfrey as she speaks directly with a large range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America, said network officials.

Featured guests appearing on the specials include politician Stacey Abrams, Charles M. Blow, politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Academy award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc in a statement. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”