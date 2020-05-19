OWN Greenlights ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will develop a spinoff series from its drama show Greenleaf, the network said Wednesday.

Greenleaf, which follows the lives of the Greenleaf family and their megachurch empire, will premiere its fifth and final season on June 23, sand the network. OWN did not reveal details regarding the spinoff or whether any of Greenleaf’s current cast -- which includes Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans -- will be featured in the new series.

Oprah Winfrey and Craig Wright serve as executive producers for Greenleaf, which during its September to November 2019 fourth season run was the most watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African American women, and was the fourth most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable for all women 25-54, according to Nielsen.